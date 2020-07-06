Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

A slight change in delivery, but the same quality of service remains for this business that serves the Chelsea and Dexter communities.

Denise Carbonell, owner/operator of Joyful Spirits Reiki and Life Coaching, said normally she operates in her home office, which is located in Dexter Township, in the Chelsea School district and 15 minutes north of Chelsea.

However, that’s changed and now for the current time, she is operating from a distance.

“I began using FaceTime, phone calls, and Zoom to serve my clients immediately when the shelter-in-place was put into effect in March and am continuing to offer my services safely via technology through the end of September or longer if necessary,” Carbonell said.

With this, she said she’s offering a reduced price for her services during this time period to make it more affordable to clients.

Her services include Reiki Energy Work, Life Coaching Through Change and Hypnosis, which she said are vehicles that can help one discover and move forward on one’s unique path towards more purpose, truth, power, love, joy, and wholeness.

As part of her offerings, she said she also believes that self love and care are important components to any healing and change so she incorporates exploring those elements with a client in his or her sessions.

“As a Life Coach, I am here to assist clients in navigating them through the process of change and integration of change in their lives,” Carbonell said. “This change may be something that they wish to initiate or a change due to life circumstance.”

She’s a retired high school counselor who worked with both teens and parents, and is still a Licensed Professional Counselor, so there is still a counselor in her, she said, who often finds herself using counseling tools along with her coaching tools.

Carbonell said coaching sessions offer a safe place of support, reflection and encouragement, so that the client may travel through change and grow at his/her own pace and in their way, with self care, and learning to accept and love themselves in the process.

“I find that working on self acceptance and love is a common and most important theme with clients,” Carbonell said.

She said Reiki is a method of working with the universal energy or KI into the client, which brings a sense of relaxation and peace to them.

“It helps reduce stress which therefore positively affects one’s immune system. It heals on emotional, physical, and spiritual levels, even if the client is unaware of it,” Carbonell said of Reiki. “It can be used as a complement to psychological or western medicine treatments.”

To do this from a distance, she said the client and her arrange a mutual time where they are able to lay down or sit up in a quiet space while she sends Reiki to them.

So how are things going?

“Things have been going well with this new way of business,” Carbonell said. “Life Coaching feels comfortable for both the client and myself since we are each in our homes. One of my clients is from out of state and we have been meeting online for awhile so there was no change with our method of communication and this made me see how easy it is to meet with other clients via technology.”

She further said, “Since I learned how to send Reiki from a distance with my Reiki training and have done so previously, that also works well.”

She said normally offers hypnosis as a service also, but has decided to suspend offering it until she can safely meet in person again.

For those interested, they can connect with Carbonell by calling or texting her at: 517-775-2731 or email at: caraboden@aol.com.

She recommends those interested look at her website for further information also: www.joyfulspirits06.abmp.com.