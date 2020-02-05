Advertisement





Small Business Leadership Award winner Lynae MacLellan | Photo: Randall Lee

Since the inception of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Business Leadership Awards, large and small business owners have been getting surprised by friends and colleagues in the local business community Publishers’ Clearing House style, and this year it was Craig Common and Lynae MacLellan on the receiving end.

Common likely needs little in the way of introduction for folks in Chelsea, as he is the proprietor of pivotal namesake fine restaurant The Common Grill. Started at the behest of Bob Daniels, who recognized Common for his talent and potential, the Common Grill was conceived of nearly 30 years ago as a complement to the then new Purple Rose Theatre Company.

Since then The Common Grill has been the go-to dining destination for Purple Rose-goers and stands as the finest restaurant in town. Common, who was also named the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year in 2006, is also supportive of local efforts and individuals directly himself and through his restaurant.

MacLellan started Devil’s Haircut four years ago and has since built a devoted following of clients who appreciate her salon’s focus on providing friendly service, a laid-back environment, and a focus on bringing out the best in her clients’ look through an open-minded beautician’s practice.

Both were ambushed with their Large Business Leadership Award and Small Business Leadership awards; respectively, which will be officially awarded to Common and MacLellan on February 27 during the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting at the Village Conference Center.

“I was totally shocked and overwhelmed by the award,” Common said after he was surprised at the outset of what he was misled to believe was a Chelsea Area Festivals meeting. Common, known as a plain-speaking and to-the-point kind of person, simply added that he is “very happy to be a part of the business community here in Chelsea.”:

Interestingly enough, Common was nominated by Smokehouse 52 BBQ owner Phil Tolliver. With the two restaurants right across the street from one another, the assumption might be that the owners are in heated competition with one another, but Tolliver’s comments during the surprise of Common last week indicated a deep respect, admiration, and even appreciation of the man who led the charge to put Chelsea on the map high quality eats.

“It’s truly an honor to nominate and present Craig with the large business leadership award,” Tolliver said. “The reality is that if he wouldn’t have taken the chance over 25 years ago to make Chelsea a restaurant destination, I wouldn’t have been as successful as I am today with Smokehouse 52 BBQ.”

Tolliver added that while all business owners, in general, appreciate each other, restauranteurs share a “very special bond” because of the unique challenges that they face and the “battle scars” that comes with keeping such a business going in an industry that is incredibly competitive and with an extremely high failure rate, making it one of the riskier business ventures to delve into.

Chamber President Julie Deppner admitted that she was surprised that The Common Grill hadn’t received the Large Business Leadership Award already, as The Common Grill “exemplifies all of the attributes this award recognizes.”

MacLellan’s salon was nominated multiple times via several applications, which Chamber officials said doesn’t always happen and is indicative of a business having a very strong reputation in the local business community.

“It is such an honor to be able to serve the Chelsea community in the capacity that we have been able to,” she said. “Four years ago, we opened Devil’s Haircut with the mission to redefine what it means to be ‘beautiful.’

“And in the last four years, we have really uncovered so much beauty … positive vibes, strong friendships, philanthropic passions. I am so grateful to have received the SBLA.”

These and other businesses that have won these business leadership awards have been chosen based on a number of criteria, including a business’s innovation, local economic impact, the fulfillment of a local need within the community, enhancement of the community’s uniqueness, and leadership.