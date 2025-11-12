Chelsea Chamber Prepares for Holiday Season

Chelsea Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Gingerbread House Workshop Dec. 13 between noon and 4 p.m. at the First Congressional Church of Chelsea. Families are welcome to attend, and each group will be given one house to complete together. Three sessions are available for sign-up: 12-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

The event is free, though pre-registration is required.

Other Hometown Holiday events this season will include: