November 11, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Chamber Prepares for Holiday Season

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Chamber Prepares for Holiday Season

Chelsea Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Gingerbread House Workshop Dec. 13 between noon and 4 p.m. at the First Congressional Church of Chelsea. Families are welcome to attend, and each group will be given one house to complete together. Three sessions are available for sign-up: 12-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

The event is free, though pre-registration is required.

Other Hometown Holiday events this season will include:

  • Dec. 2 – Jan 8: Gingerbread House Display
  • Dec. 5: Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
  • Dec 6: Light Parade
  • Dec. 13: Donuts and Selfies with Santa at Smokehouse 52

Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Hometown Holiday Parade

Latest articles

Chelsea Chamber Prepares for Holiday Season

STN Staff

Dexter Community Schools Updating its Sex Education Curriculum

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com