Chelsea Chamber Requests Public Questions for City Council Candidate Forum

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting community members submit questions ahead of the upcoming Chelsea City Council Candidate Forum, scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The forum will be streamed live on Zoom and recorded for later viewing at ChelseaMich.com. There will be no live audience at the event.

To participate, residents can scan the QR code on the official event flyer to submit their questions. The deadline for submissions is September 4. The Chamber notes that only questions relevant to all candidates will be considered, and each candidate will have the opportunity to respond.

For more details, visit ChelseaMich.com.