June 27, 2025

Chelsea City Council Amends Parking Ordinance

Matt Rosentreter

ChelseaGovernment

At the June 23 meeting, Chelsea City Council passed an ordinance amendment requiring all future proposed building projects that include a parking lot must also include bicycle parking. This ordinance does not affect plans that have already begun or been completed.

The update requires one bicycle rack for every 20 parking spots, proper lighting for bicycle parking in compliance with the existing lighting regulations for parking lots, and designates size requirements for bike racks and spaces.

“The proposed amendment will be consistent with the City’s adopted Master Plan goals as they relate to Transportation, Healthy Community, Age Friendly, Recreation and Entertainment, and Environmental Quality,” according to the planning commission’s recommendation of approval.

The motion passed unanimously.

