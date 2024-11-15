Chelsea City Council Approves Community Recreation Collaborative Transition

Image: Image: CERC facilitator Sam Angus speaks to the Chelsea City Council at its November 12, 2024, meeting. Image: city video screenshot.

At its November 12, 2024, meeting, the Chelsea City Council voted to dissolve the Community Center Task Force (CCTF) and establish a new nine-person steering committee named the Community Education Recreation Collaborative (CERC). This shift marks a strategic transition aimed at fostering better collaboration among local stakeholders and addressing the evolving recreational needs of the community.

Key Developments in the Transition

City Manager Martin Colburn introduced the proposal, emphasizing the need for a more collaborative approach to community recreation planning. Sam Angus, a long-time participant in the CCTF, detailed the rationale behind the changes. “The collaboration is really critical,” said Angus, who highlighted the challenges faced by the task force due to administrative changes and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A broader focus on partnership-driven programming has replaced the original goal of creating a city-owned and operated community center. “The kinds of things we’re talking about can’t be done by the city alone,” Angus noted, emphasizing that collaboration between the city, schools, and other stakeholders has already yielded tangible benefits, such as youth passes for the Wellness Center and a new social worker position.

Council Insights and Actions

Councilmember Bill Ruddock acknowledged the value of the task force’s work, noting its impact on the community. However, he supported the dissolution, stating, “Its work is done. It presented some options, and none of those appear to be something we can pick up and run with at this point in time.”

The council’s motion officially establishes CERC, which will prioritize programming over facility development. Angus explained that programming could act as a “proof of purpose” for identifying future facility needs. The new steering committee will consist of representatives from key local organizations, including the schools, Chelsea area recreation groups, and optional stakeholders who can attend meetings as issues arise.

Mayor Jane Pacheco underscored the importance of the collaboration that started two years ago between the city, the schools, and the 5H organization. She cited the success of past projects, such as the youth passes program, as evidence of the potential for future initiatives.

Moving Forward

The council unanimously approved the motion to establish CERC. Upcoming plans include exploring programming opportunities like youth pickleball, pool activities, and intergenerational events.

“This is about creating a framework for collaboration that will benefit the entire community,” said Angus, as the council looks forward to the work of the newly formed CERC.