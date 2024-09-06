Chelsea City Council Approves Harrison Street Reconstruction Project

Chelsea Council approves a $437,215 reconstruction project for Harrison Street, enhancing green space, accessibility, and safety.

Photo: Harrison Street. Google Streetview, June 2024.

At the September 3 Chelsea City Council meeting, City Manager John Colbert presented a proposal for the complete reconstruction of Harrison Street, which the council unanimously approved.

“We got seven bids. That’s phenomenal. I haven’t seen seven bids in a long time,” said Colbert. The reconstruction of Harrison Street was chosen due to its poor condition and the opportunity it presents to implement “Complete Streets” design principles.

Colbert explained that the project will narrow the street by approximately seven feet, providing more green space in front of houses and promoting healthier growth for trees. “More green area means less stormwater going into the system and more percolating into the earth,” he said. This change will help reduce the amount of stormwater and pollutants flowing into the city’s drainage system, aligning with environmentally friendly goals.

The reconstruction also includes installing new sidewalks in areas where none currently exist. “The addition of sidewalk work is great,” Colbert noted, emphasizing the project’s focus on accessibility, including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by adding truncated dome ramps.

The city manager also highlighted future plans to address sidewalk gaps in other areas of Chelsea, including Harrison Street and East Middle, which have long been without sidewalks despite heavy foot traffic. “We’re cataloging these gaps and hope to apply for a grant, possibly through the Safe Routes to Schools program,” Colbert said, referring to the city’s efforts to secure funding for these improvements.

Colbert also mentioned a community meeting held with about 20 residents to discuss the project and answer questions. “We went over the bullet points and much of what we’re covering tonight,” he said.

The approved bid for the reconstruction is $437,215.31. “By narrowing the street, we haven’t changed the right of way in any way,” Colbert clarified, addressing concerns from citizens about the city’s right-of-way space. The city plans to allow residents to maintain small walkways they’ve built on the right of way, provided they acknowledge city ownership and associated liabilities.