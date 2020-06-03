Advertisement

At its June 1 meeting, the Chelsea City Council considered a request from the city’s Downtown Development Authority to allow additional outdoor seating for restaurants and bars. The request comes as an effort to compensate for the phased re-opening of food service that limits them to 50% of their capacity in-house.

“The concept was to allow additional outdoor seating to make up some or all of the lost seating capacity,” City Manager John Hanifan told the council. “And also where feasible, allow public parking to be used for outdoor seating and on-street parklets.”

To use public parking or parklets to increase their seating capacity, businesses would have to first fill out a form found on the city’s website. Private property could also be used allowing businesses to add up to their original capacity. The same form would be used for private property permission.

“I love the idea,” Councilmember Jane Pacheco told the council during its discussion. “I know that we have visited this before, and I’m glad to see, it’s a viable option now, even under these circumstances.”

The plan only involves the city’s public parking spaces. Outdoor seating along Main St. requires a process of obtaining permission from MDOT.

“I would like to note, too, that we do have a number of picnic tables in the parks that could be utilized as well if that helps businesses save on some of the expenses, and that’s something we discussed at the DDA as well,” added Mayor Johnson.

The motion to expand temporary outdoor seating through the use of the city’s public parking and private property was made and unanimously passed.