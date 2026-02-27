Chelsea City Council Extends Housing Commission Terms

Chelsea City Council voted to extend the term limits of the Chelsea Area Housing Commission at the Feb. 23 meeting. Originally intended to only last a year, members of the commission have stated that more time may be needed to achieve its goals.

“The new commission advises the Chelsea City Council on matters pertaining to housing within the City,” the city website reads. “They research and advocate for public and private sector policies that streamline local rules to help build more housing, add density, rehabilitate existing stock, and address affordability throughout the community.”

The Commission consists of seven members, including councilmember Eric Keaton, who spoke at the Feb. 23 meeting in support of extending the term length.

“We originally set this up to go for a year, and that year is coming close to an end,” he said. “I feel like we have started to really make progress in the housing commission, both in our discussions and plans. So I would like to extend the duration.”

According to Keaton, the Commission has “got a good momentum” that he would like to see continue.

“I will say, I’ve sat in on some of those meetings, and they are making great progress,” Mayor Kate Henson said. “So, I’m excited to see the education that they bring to the city.”

The motion was passed unanimously.