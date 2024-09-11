Chelsea City Council Moves Chelsea Tavern Plans Forward

Chelsea City Council Unanimously Approves Liquor License and Social District Permit for Chelsea Tavern

Photo: Chelsea Burger opened in December 2020 and announced a hiatus in June 2022 to retool, but it never reopened its doors. Photo: Facebook.

At the September 3, 2024, meeting, the Chelsea City Council unanimously approved two key resolutions supporting Chelsea Tavern at its new location at 110 W. Middle Street, formerly known as Chelsea Burger.

Dan Kolander, owner of the iconic Dan’s Tavern in Saline, submitted the license application for his new venture under the registered name “Chelsea Tavern Inc.” Kolander also recently won Best Burger in Saline’s 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“So here is the deal,” Kolander told the Sun Times News in an earlier article. “Almost every single downtown in America in small towns has that one old bar that everyone’s grandpa or grandma or mom or dad used to talk about or go to when they were young! This is what I basically have specialized in my bar in Saline, which has been a food and drink establishment since 1902.”

Before becoming Chelsea Burger, the location was known as Seitz’s Tavern. The 103-year-old iconic watering hole closed its doors in June 2019, and many have mourned its loss since.

Seitz’s Tavern closed in June 2019 after 103 years. Photo: Facebook.

“As you know, we’ve lost a similar or like kind of a historic facility that was there for many, many decades,” observed City Manager Marty Colburn. “I never had a chance to enjoy it, but I understand that many people here did, and so I think it’s a consistent use of that facility.”

New Liquor License for Chelsea Tavern

The first resolution, Resolution #2024-24 of Local Approval, allows Chelsea Tavern, Inc. to apply for a Class C District Development Authority (DDA) Liquor License.

The approval from the city council is a necessary step in the licensing process. Before LARA can issue a liquor license, the application must receive the support of the local governing body—in this case, the Chelsea City Council. With this unanimous approval, the application now proceeds to LARA for further review.

Owner Dan Kolander of Dan’s Tavern in Saline is looking to replicate his popular business in Chelsea. Photo: Google Streetview.

Approval of a Social District Permit

In addition to the liquor license, the city council approved Resolution #2024-25 of Local Approval, granting Chelsea Tavern a Social District Permit. This permit is part of a broader request associated with the DDA liquor license and allows patrons to carry and consume alcoholic beverages within a designated area of downtown Chelsea, known as the “social district.”

The approval of the Social District Permit is designed to encourage more foot traffic in downtown Chelsea, aligning with the DDA’s mission to create a vibrant community space and boost local businesses. The permit also requires the approval of the local government before submission to LARA for final approval. Approval of the liquor license is not dependent on the social district permit.

What Happens Next?

LARA will review both the liquor license and the social district permit applications. If LARA approves the Class C DDA Liquor License, Chelsea Tavern will be able to serve alcohol both within its establishment and in the designated social district area.

Echoing the sentiments of many, Councilmember Merkel told Kolander, “I hope you’re well stocked when you open because you’re gonna have a line out the door.”