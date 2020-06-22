Advertisement

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Chelsea Mayor Melissa Johnson submitted a proposal to the city council reaffirming the council’s opposition to systemic racism and discrimination.

“As we look ahead as a government unit, I think it’s important to acknowledge the racism that exists here in the United States, especially in light of recent events,” Mayor Johnson told the council. “I think they really underscore some of the racism and other forms of discrimination that continue to persist in the United States.”

Mayor Johnson reminded the council that in 2016, a non-discrimination ordinance was passed in Chelsea which provides greater protections than even federal and state law. Among other things, the ordinance provides a system for filing complaints of discrimination and community education on issues of racial discrimination and disparities. The City has also created a Human Rights Commission.

“This resolution does call for us to reaffirm our commitment to the enforcement of a non-discrimination ordinance and to continue ongoing review of our own internal policies,” she said.

Below is the resolution which was unanimously passed by the council at its June 15, 2020, meeting.