Chelsea City Council Reviews Civil Rights Amendments, Trail Easement, and Infrastructure Projects

The Chelsea City Council met on October 20, 2025, approving a series of resolutions and appointments focused on community engagement, infrastructure, and administrative updates.

Family Court Awareness Month Declared

Council approved a proclamation declaring November as Family Court Awareness Month following a request from Geralyn Morris of Protective Parents Michigan. The annual observance raises awareness about the need for improved training among family court professionals handling child custody and abuse cases.

Zoning Board Appointment

Council unanimously appointed James Antrup to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a term ending September 30, 2027. Antrup attended the meeting to introduce himself and express appreciation for the opportunity to serve.

Revocation of Tax Exemption for 301 N. East Street

Council adopted Resolution #2025-25, officially revoking the Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for 301 N. East Street. The property, which had received an exemption in 2021 for a proposed apartment renovation, changed ownership in July, and the new owner indicated no plans to pursue the project.

Civil Rights Ordinance Amendments Approved at First Reading

The Council approved at first reading Ordinance No. 192, amending sections of Chapter 33, Civil Rights. Proposed by the Human Rights Commission, the revisions clarify the Commission’s authority and remove outdated language related to racial tension education and procedural scope.

City Accepts Trail Easement Assignment

Council authorized the City to accept an easement assignment from the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) for a section of the Border-to-Border Trail connecting TimberTown Park northward. The move transfers maintenance responsibility to the City, ensuring continued public access.

Machnik Drive Dedicated as Public Road

Council accepted the public road dedication for Machnik Drive within the Lincoln Pointe subdivision, confirming all required infrastructure and inspections had been completed. The dedication includes roads, sanitary sewers, and water mains.

Annual Electric PILOT Transfer Approved

Council approved Resolution #2025-24, transferring $597,500 from the City’s Electric Fund to the General Fund under the annual Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program. The transfer represents 5% of budgeted electric sales and supports general operations.

Sewer Lining Project Moves Forward

Council awarded a $103,755 contract to DVM Utilities Inc. for sanitary sewer lining on Harrison, Park, and Clardale streets, with a 10% contingency. The cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) project will modernize aging sewer lines in early 2026.

City and Department Updates

Interim City Manager Marc Thompson reported progress on road projects, solar panel installation at the wastewater treatment plant, and upcoming postings for City Manager and Utility Director positions. Police Chief Kazyak summarized September activity and encouraged volunteers for the upcoming Hometown Holiday parade. Finance Director Steve King presented quarterly revenue, expenditure, and investment reports.

Council Member Reports

Council members shared updates from recent committee and board meetings, including the Downtown Development Authority, Housing Commission, and CERC. Mayor Jane Pacheco highlighted regional housing discussions, the Strong Towns webinar, and reminded residents of Election Day on November 4.

The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss material exempt from disclosure. Council reconvened briefly to authorize the Interim City Manager and Sage Solutions to proceed with their recommended action before adjourning.