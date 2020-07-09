Advertisement

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Chelsea City Council passed a resolution scheduling a community listening session for public input regarding their thoughts and experiences with local law enforcement. Councilmember Jane Pacheco explained her reasons for presenting the resolution to the Council.

“It is our desire for everyone to feel safe and included in Chelsea. In light of recent events involving the Chelsea Police Department, it is more important than ever for civic leaders to do everything in our power to examine and reform institutional systems to be sure they promote the well-being of all of our community members.

“It is my view that, for a portion of our community, public trust has been broken. We need to acknowledge that harm has been done and then do work to repair it. The Chelsea Police Department prides itself on its philosophy of community policing, the strong culture of respect in the department, and the importance of community relationships. The CPD cannot do its job well if they do not have the trust of the community.”

Advertisement

Pacheco went on to say that more than 30 emails had been sent to the council expressing concern over law enforcement in Chelsea. She reiterated and emphasized that the prevailing sentiment is that trust has been broken between the CPD and public. A listening session would be the first step in repairing that breach.

The Council unequivocally expressed their support for the listening session during their discussion. The Council also expressed a strong desire for the meeting to be in-person. It was decided, however, that with the COVID restrictions currently in place, an in-person meeting could not be held. Waiting until the restrictions were lifted put the meeting too far into an uncertain future. In the end, urgency was the priority and the meeting will be held electronically.

“It’s my opinion that this matter is urgent,” stated Pacheco. “Timing is such that a scheduled meeting should be as soon as possible. Due to the restrictions we have regarding the governor’s stay at home, orders, a Zoom meeting and electronic meeting format would probably best meet our needs in terms of timing.”

Two motions were made, and two motions were unanimously passed.

The first motion directed city staff to set up a community listening session with the Chief of Police, Mayor, and City Council members and also set up a follow-up meeting where the City can respond to what was said in the first.

The second motion set the meeting for July 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm via Zoom.

The link to the meeting can be found on the City’s website at https://www.city-chelsea.org/