November 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea City Council Vacancy Filled

Matt Rosentreter

Chelsea

Chelsea City Council Vacancy Filled

Chelsea City Council voted at the Nov. 17 meeting to elect Jacqueline Bullerman to fill the vacancy left by former council member Beth Morris’s resignation. Bullerman will finish the remainder of Morris’s original term, which was set to end in November of 2027.

Both Bullerman and additional candidate Michael Happy had the chance to speak at the meeting.

“If I’m given the opportunity, I’ll bring a collaborative approach, a commitment to data, informed decision making and a genuine desire to support all members of our community, regardless of where we fall in the political spectrum, because we all know Chelsea is a wonderful place to live, and I would be honored to help shape its next chapter,” Bullerman said.

Bullerman has a history with the Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) and spoke about the benefit her experience in city departments and analytical work could bring to the council.

“Being part of the HRC has given me a deeper understanding of how closely our city’s boards, departments and organizations work together, and it’s also really highlighted how important collaboration is in taking a good idea that you might have as an individual collaborating with others, and making it a great idea,” she said.

After an anonymous vote, Bullerman was selected for the vacancy. The motion to appoint her was passed unanimously.

Chelsea City Council, Chelsea City Council meeting, Chelsea City Council resignation

Latest articles

Saline Mobilizes Quickly to Support Thorncrest Tenants Facing Sudden Evictions

Sue Kelch

Scio Township Preserves 16-Acre Fletcher Farm Through Conservation Easement

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com