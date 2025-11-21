Chelsea City Council Vacancy Filled

Chelsea City Council voted at the Nov. 17 meeting to elect Jacqueline Bullerman to fill the vacancy left by former council member Beth Morris’s resignation. Bullerman will finish the remainder of Morris’s original term, which was set to end in November of 2027.

Both Bullerman and additional candidate Michael Happy had the chance to speak at the meeting.

“If I’m given the opportunity, I’ll bring a collaborative approach, a commitment to data, informed decision making and a genuine desire to support all members of our community, regardless of where we fall in the political spectrum, because we all know Chelsea is a wonderful place to live, and I would be honored to help shape its next chapter,” Bullerman said.

Bullerman has a history with the Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) and spoke about the benefit her experience in city departments and analytical work could bring to the council.

“Being part of the HRC has given me a deeper understanding of how closely our city’s boards, departments and organizations work together, and it’s also really highlighted how important collaboration is in taking a good idea that you might have as an individual collaborating with others, and making it a great idea,” she said.

After an anonymous vote, Bullerman was selected for the vacancy. The motion to appoint her was passed unanimously.