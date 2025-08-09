Chelsea City Council Votes Not to Enact New Noise Ordinance for Main Street

After multiple sessions of public comment, Chelsea City Council voted not to enact the DDA’s recommended noise ordinance amendment at the Aug 4 meeting, which would raise the maximum output allowed by businesses from 61dB to 91dB. Several residents raised concerns about potential hearing damage from a raised limit.

“The decibel scale is logarithmic,” Chelsea resident Paula Jones said, citing the American Public Health Association. “Exposure to 70 decibels for 24 hours is equal to 75 decibels for only eight hours, and 85 decibels is one hour, which means the 91 decibel means damage in a matter of minutes.”

The proposed noise ordinance changes would also extend the hours that commercial properties would be able to produce noise within the limits, including an extension to 11pm on Thursday nights during the spring and summer months.

“The thrust behind this, as you have heard, and as I noted in the report that we provided, was to provide more vibrancy to the downtown area in an attempt to keep businesses open later,” Community Development Director Paul Montagno said.

Councilmember Eric Keaton agreed with the importance of supporting local businesses and creating a welcoming downtown, referencing former Common Grill owner Craig Commons’ contributions to the city. However, Keaton also stated that he would not support the noise ordinance as it was proposed.

“What brought vitality to this town was the Purple Rose Theater and Common Grill,” he said. “Without the Common Grill, we wouldn’t have Sounds and Sights. I think that’s an important thing to note. Without Craig, we would not have Thursday Nights. That was his idea, and it was very beneficial to this town. But I think we’ve reached a point where this is beginning to be unhealthy for the town, and I think 91 decibels is out of line with where our community should be.”

Members of council also stated that the rejection of the proposed amendment did not mean the DDA could not come back with an alternative suggestion.

“I would also like to see them go back, to see some information from a sound engineer, and then have some better idea about what the numbers are now and what our residents experience at the moment, and maybe have a better idea of what a more reasonable number would be,” Mayor Jane Pacheco said.

The vote to maintain the ordinance as-is was passed unanimously.