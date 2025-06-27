Chelsea Places City Manager Colburn on Leave | Interim Manager Sought

Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn was placed on administrative leave with no explanation. City Council to address next steps July 1.

Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn was abruptly placed on administrative leave early this week. The city has provided no explanation for the move, but released the following statement and job posting for an interim city manager.

As of June 24, 2025, City Manager Martin Colburn is on administrative leave, not expected to return, and Assistant City Manager Sue Montenegro has resigned. No further communication will be made regarding the personnel departures to protect their privacy.

Police Chief Kevin Kazyak has assumed the dual title of Chief of Police and Acting Interim City Manager.

“The City of Chelsea is fortunate to have an experienced, diverse staff and seasoned consultants well-versed in all aspects of the responsibilities entailed in providing exceptional services to our community members and continuing the exciting momentum of the solid projects that are in progress,” said Mayor Jane Pacheco.

A posting for an Interim City Manager is on the City website at www.city-chelsea.org. The City Council will address next steps, including the recruitment process, at a special council meeting scheduled for July 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers.

Interim City Manager Application Request

Applications are due by July 9, 2025, 4:00 p.m.

The City of Chelsea is requesting applications from individuals or firms to serve as Interim City Manager for a contract period of approximately three months. This is an immediate need position with an anticipated start day of July 21, 2025. The Interim City Manager will report to the City Council and will supervise the following departments: Public Safety, Utilities, Finance, Community Development, Clerk, and Administration. The function of the position is to maintain and direct City services to meet the needs of the community and the requirements of all affiliated regulatory agencies.