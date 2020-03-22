Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton |

Chelsea City Manager John Hanifan addresses the city council

Chelsea City Manager John Hanifan informed the Chelsea City Council this week that his staff was focused on ensuring that there would be no disruption of services provided to the city’s more than 5,000 residents during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanifan also pointed residents to the city’s website for real-time updates from the city government but told the public to look to the Washtenaw County Health Department for the most up-to-date information and guidance and what to do during the crisis.

“We take our cues from state and local county government … the county health department is really the agency we look to during this crisis,” he said. “The messages need to come from county healthy.”

Hanifan told the council that he and Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth would be utilizing their experiences dealing with public administration from past crises, such as 9/11 and the great northeastern blackout of 2003.

Although he called this pandemic a situation, unlike anything he’s ever seen or experienced.

“Given that none of us have been through this, we can’t predict what’s going to happen next,” he told the council. “All we can do is reassure you that we’ll continue to communicate, we’ll continue to meet as an organization, and make sure that we can have as little service disruption as possible.”

He urged Chelsea residents to remain inside their homes away from public spaces as much as possible for the sake of at-risk people who are statistically more likely to succumb to COVID-19.

“A lot of us aren’t in that at-risk category, but I have parents and in-laws that are, and we have a number of folks in our community that would be considered at-risk segments of the population,” he said. “We just urge everybody … the very best you can do at this point is to follow the guidelines and continue to work towards things getting better.”

Hanifan closed his remarks by saying that the City of Chelsea is a 24-hour operation and that council-members can call him at any hour if necessary.