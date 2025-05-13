May 14, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

ChelseaSports

Chelsea Clinches SEC White Baseball Title

Bulldogs, Chelsea Athletics, Chelsea Baseball

The Chelsea baseball team staked claim to the SEC White title Monday with a dominating doubleheader sweep of Ypsilanti.

With the pair of wins over the Grizzlies and a Pinckney doubleheader split with Adrian, the Bulldogs claimed the outright crown.

Chelsea improved to 12-2 in the White with one league game remaing Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

The Bulldogs left no doubt that there would be no let down against a winless Ypsilanti team, outscoring the Grizzlies 50-0 in the 27-0 and 23-0 sweep.

Jimmy Sciackitano tossed a three-inning no-hitter in the opener for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea benefitted from 17 walks by Ypsilanti pitchers in the win.

Ben VanHoek led the offense with a pair of hits and five rbi.

Jax Ichesco had a triple and three rbi, while Nathan Sobiechowski added a hit and three rbi.

Logan Hoyt-Tracy and Wyatt Sisler had a hit and two rbi each, while Caden Basra and Calvin Decker each had a hit and rbi. Sciackitano and Tanner Linde each had a hit and run scored.

Oliver Kuboushek tossed a no-hitter the second game for the Bulldogs.

Linde, Sam Dawes, Sciackitano, Sobiechowski, and Decker had two hits each with Dawes added three rbi, and Decker two rbi.

Basar and Ichesco had a hit and two rbi each, while Hoyt-Tracy, Wyatt Matusik, and Sisler each had a hit and rbi, and Will McCalla a hit and run scored.

Chelsea improved to 16-9 overall on the season.

Latest articles

Dexter Keeps Title Hopes Alive with DH Sweep

Mike Williamson

The Chelsea School Board is looking for a Good Candidate

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News