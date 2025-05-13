Chelsea Clinches SEC White Baseball Title

The Chelsea baseball team staked claim to the SEC White title Monday with a dominating doubleheader sweep of Ypsilanti.

With the pair of wins over the Grizzlies and a Pinckney doubleheader split with Adrian, the Bulldogs claimed the outright crown.

Chelsea improved to 12-2 in the White with one league game remaing Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

The Bulldogs left no doubt that there would be no let down against a winless Ypsilanti team, outscoring the Grizzlies 50-0 in the 27-0 and 23-0 sweep.

Jimmy Sciackitano tossed a three-inning no-hitter in the opener for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea benefitted from 17 walks by Ypsilanti pitchers in the win.

Ben VanHoek led the offense with a pair of hits and five rbi.

Jax Ichesco had a triple and three rbi, while Nathan Sobiechowski added a hit and three rbi.

Logan Hoyt-Tracy and Wyatt Sisler had a hit and two rbi each, while Caden Basra and Calvin Decker each had a hit and rbi. Sciackitano and Tanner Linde each had a hit and run scored.

Oliver Kuboushek tossed a no-hitter the second game for the Bulldogs.

Linde, Sam Dawes, Sciackitano, Sobiechowski, and Decker had two hits each with Dawes added three rbi, and Decker two rbi.

Basar and Ichesco had a hit and two rbi each, while Hoyt-Tracy, Wyatt Matusik, and Sisler each had a hit and rbi, and Will McCalla a hit and run scored.

Chelsea improved to 16-9 overall on the season.