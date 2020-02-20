Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Sean Dalton |

A quarterly report out of the city of Chelsea’s Office of Community Development presented a picture of a city that’s going to maintain stable population growth with a well-diversified housing stock currently being added to by a number of new developments.

The report shows that Chelsea’s population will steadily increase from its current level of 5,169 residents to 6,913 by 2045, while employment will decline from where it was in 2015; 6,533 jobs to 6,289 by 2025 before rising again to 6,446 jobs in 2035 and 6,545 in 2045.

Fortunately, the city’s 2,160 households are supported by 1,398 residents who live in Chelsea but work somewhere else. With healthcare being one of the top industries providing employment in the area, the city should remain economically stable for years to come.

Advertisement

The report contained a number of updates on local developments:

-Federal Screw is continuing to move forward as the developer continues to perform due diligence on the project. The city’s next steps are to review concept plans, amend zoning to increase the density allowance and reduce setback requirements, and rezone the property from industrial to PUD.

-The Rockwell development, unfortunately, will not come to pass as JP Commercial Sales canceled a development agreement with Norfolk Homes. The city will be discussing the Rockwell building at future meetings to determine what it could be developed into as an alternative.

-After rezoning two parcels of land on E. Old US 12 from residential to office zoning, the city is awaiting a site plan for proposed medical offices on the parcels, ownership of which will be transferred from Silver Maples to St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

-The open Freer Road development site is still the subject of an application for Phase 1 remediation to the Washtenaw County Brownfield Authority.

-The Wolf Farms Development was the subject of a joint meeting between Chelsea and Lima Township. The Lima Township board now must take the city’s feedback into consideration when working with the developer to guide the development to an acceptable site plan format.

The city must ultimately provide water and sewer to the development for it to be feasible, and as such Chelsea has influence over what the development will ultimately look like, despite it currently being on township land.

The two municipalities will ultimately need to enter into a Public Act 425 agreement to transfer the land to Chelsea while Lima shares in the tax revenue over a pre-determined period of time.

-Ann Arbor SPARK is continuing to develop a plan for a “Washtenaw County Opportunity Zone” that runs up Main Street from I-94 up past the city’s northern boundary on the western side of Main Street.

This zone is being proposed to entice local development, particularly with regard to Chelsea Milling and the Industrial Park.