Chelsea Community Education: Dedicated to Educating and Enriching the Community

Always a great resource for all ages looking for a fun educational or recreational opportunity, Chelsea Community Education’s Winter Brochure is out now. Some classes have been added for those with an artistic side.

Sarah Bentley, Director of Early Childhood and Community Learning, said they have expanded art offerings for adults with the addition of a pottery class and some photography classes, and they are looking to add more.

Pottery on the Wheel begins in early January or February and will be on Mondays or Tuesdays. It’s a course in building skills on the potter’s wheel, creating beautiful and functional ceramic wares. The instruction will include all steps of forming, finishing and firing wheel thrown pottery, as well as history and context of the materials and processes used. All levels are welcome, no previous experience expected.

In the area of photography choices, there is the introduction course, the basics to creative photography course, and an iPhone Photography course, which gives participants a start in understanding the photographic possibilities of their Apple iPhones.

These are just a few in the latest brochure, there are many more options, ranging from the indoor youth 4 on 4 football league and Adult Co-ed Volleyball to Arts & Eats for kindergartners through second grade.

The goal of Chelsea Community Education programs are to support learning by providing educational opportunities that extend learning after school, on the weekend and any time of the year.

The community education office is at Pierce Lake Early Childhood Center, 275 N. Freer Road, and it can be reached at 734-433-2204 or [email protected].

Here is the link to the new brochure: Chelsea Community Connections – Winter 2026

Images courtesy of the Chelsea School District