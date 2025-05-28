Chelsea Community Foundation Awards $80,072 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $80,072 in grants to seven Chelsea nonprofits. Since its establishment in 1995, CCF has invested $2.2 million in local nonprofits through its endowment, which is funded by donations from businesses and individuals.

This year’s recipients include:

Chelsea School District—$5,000 to fund Project Geometry, a high school math elective that explores real-world and cultural applications. Students connect geometry to design, STEM, and leisure through projects, field experts, and excursions, fostering experiential learning and collaboration.

Chelsea Soccer Club—$9,000 as partial funding for installing sprinkler irrigation to the community soccer fields at E Old US 12 and Freer Road. This collaborative project with the Chelsea School District is a necessary first step in CSC’s long-term plan to restore and maintain these community playing fields. The fields are used by CSC, CSD field hockey and lacrosse programs, as well as the newly opened Pierce Lake Early Childhood Center.

Equality Chelsea, Chelsea Soccer Club, WAVE and Purple Rose. Photos courtesy of Chelsea Community Foundation

Equality Chelsea—$6,750 to expand their reach from sponsoring the Pride March for the past two years, to include education, identification of “safe” places within Chelsea, and build coalitions supporting the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and especially youth allies.

Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express—$20,000 to support operational costs and hire a new dispatcher. WAVE funding challenges have been compounded by decreased state funding and increased ridership and call volumes.

The Purple Rose Theatre Company—$8,000 to produce free public script readings in partnership with the Chelsea District Library. These funds will be used to hire actors and stage managers to provide accessible cultural programming for the community.

Chelsea Farmers Market—$6,322 to support the mission, specifically the children’s activities and music offerings, to increase the Market’s value to the Chelsea Community as a place to connect with others, support the local economy and enjoy better nutrition.

Main Street Park Alliance—$25,000 to help develop the park infrastructure. MSPA is a 2.8-acre park in downtown Chelsea. When completed, the park will be accessible to all ages and abilities, meeting ADA standards. It will connect to other parks, pathways, schools, residential neighborhoods, the Chelsea District Library, and historic downtown Chelsea. Existing sidewalks connect it to the Border-to-Border trail, making it an ideal ‘active living’ stop for Chelsea and the surrounding area.

Chelsea High School, Chelsea Farmers Market and a digital rendering of the future Main Street Park. Photos courtesy of Chelsea Community Foundation

The next CCF grant application deadline is Monday, February 16, 2026. Potential applicants are able to learn more about applying for grants by contacting Erin Marie McDonald at emcdonald@cfsem.org or going to the website www.chelseafoundation.org for grant guidelines and the application.