August 22, 2025

Chelsea Community Foundation Celebrates 30 Years

STN Staff

Chelsea

This year the Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of community-based assistance and nonprofit support.

Since its foundation in 1995, CCF has granted $2.2 million dollars to local nonprofits that seek to fulfill community needs, including the Main Street Park Alliance, Equality Chelsea, Faith in Action, Chelsea Education Foundation and more.

“This funding not only alleviates immediate challenges faced by community members but also helps lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and improvement,” according to the CCF website.

In 2022, the foundation established the Ann Feeney Service Award event that honors local leaders recognized by the annual Chamber Leadership Awards. Each Awardee is given a $1,000 grant to donate to a local Chelsea nonprofit of their choice.

“At CCF, we deeply value the support of our generous donors in the Chelsea area, whose contributions drive our mission forward,” Chelsea Community Foundation’s Chair Anne Merkel said. “Whether you’re interested in exploring endowments, setting up a monthly donation, establishing a donor-advised fund, or learning more about how you can contribute, we’re here to help.”  

