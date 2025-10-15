Chelsea Community Foundation Hosts “From Idea to Impact,” A Workshop for Local Nonprofits

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) invites local nonprofit leaders, staff, and community members to attend From Idea to Impact: Navigating the Grantmaking Journey on Tuesday, October 28, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Chelsea District Library’s McKune Room.

This in-person workshop offers a valuable opportunity to learn more about the 2026 CCF Grant Program, which supports initiatives that enhance the quality of life in Chelsea. Participants will gain insights into the new grant application process, hear directly from Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (Community Foundation) staff, and connect with other nonprofit professionals committed to making a lasting impact in the Chelsea community.

Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to engage in both group and individual Q&A sessions.

Program highlights include:

A welcome and introduction from the Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee

A presentation from Community Foundation staff on navigating the new 2026 grant application process

A Q&A segment with opportunities for one-on-one discussions

This workshop is open to all — whether you represent a local nonprofit, are considering applying for a future grant, or simply want to learn more about CCF’s role in supporting “all things Chelsea.”

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 1:30–3:00 p.m.

Location: Chelsea District Library – McKune Room

221 South Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

For more information about Chelsea Community Foundation, please visit www.chelseafoundation.org or contact them at [email protected].