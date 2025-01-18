Chelsea Competitive Cheer First and SEC White Jamboree #1

Photo from Chelsea Competitive Cheer Instagram

The Chelsea competitive cheer team opened with a strong first-place finish at the first SEC White jamboree of the season last week.

After the opening round the Bulldogs were in third place behind host Pinckney and Tecumseh.

Things changed in the second with the Bulldogs earning the highest score of the round, but they still trailed Tecumseh by just .26 points.

Chelsea dominated the third round, outscoring the Indians by 14 points to take first place with 625.76, 14.04 points ahead of Tecumseh.

The Beach middle school team finished second in heartbreaking fashion.

The Bulldogs finished just .98 points out of first place behind the Tecumseh Orange team.

Chelsea finished third at the Fowlerville Invite Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished behind Linden and Fowlerville and beat out Tecumseh once again in Division 2.

The Beach middle school team brought home the first-place trophy winning the silver division by 20 points.