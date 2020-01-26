Advertisement





The Chelsea competitive cheer team continues to show improvement as the season goes on after a 4th place finish at the second SEC White jamboree at Dexter Thursday night.

The Bulldogs finished with 536.5 points, just behind Ypsilanti Lincoln in third. A strong Tecumseh squad won the jamboree with 672.94 points.

The middle school team continued its strong season with a second place finish, just four points behind first place Dexter.

Photo by Dawn Miller

The teams competed at the Battle Creek Pennfield Invite January 17.

The varsity finished third with 588.78 points, just three points out of second place Lakeview. State ranked Hamilton won the meet with 716.10.

The Beach Middle School team brought home some hardware as the Little Bulldogs won the meet.

Chelsea finished with 397.10, 35 points ahead of second place Lakeview.

The teams will host the Bulldog Bash Invitational Friday night at 6:00.

Photo’s by Dawn Miller