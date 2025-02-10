Chelsea Competitive Cheer Teams Claim SEC White Titles

Photo from Chelsea Cheerleading Instagram

The Chelsea varsity and middle school competitive cheer teams both came away with SEC White titles last week.

The varsity team claimed the top spot after three jamborees by just .2 points.

After winning the first two league jamboree of the season, the Bulldogs struggled in the third with a third-place finish.

Tecumseh won the meet, but the Bulldogs third-place finish was just enough to beat out the Indian 8.4-8.2 in the final standings to claim Chelsea’s second straight league title.

The Beach Middle School team dominated the final meet, beating out Tecumseh Orange by 32 points and finished first overall in the final standings.