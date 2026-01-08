Chelsea Council Advances Road Work, Parks Plan, and Citywide Policies

Chelsea’s Dec. 8 City Council meeting moved briskly through routine approvals before turning to decisions on who steps in when the mayor is absent to how streets, parks, and long-term planning will be handled in the years ahead.

Consent Agenda

Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included prior meeting minutes, payment of city bills, and the Chelsea District Library’s November report.

Financial Checkup

Chelsea’s annual financial audit from Plante Moran for the 2024-25 fiscal year found no major issues and confirmed that the city’s financial statements accurately reflect its financial position.

General Fund revenue rose from about $6.7 million to $7.7 million, driven largely by higher property tax collections, increased state and federal funding, and stronger interest earnings.

Expenditures grew from roughly $5.9 million to $8.4 million, reflecting higher costs in public safety, employee benefits, and capital outlay projects. Auditors noted that these increases were largely planned and aligned with council-approved priorities.

Community Social Worker

Police Chief Dan Kazyak introduced Community Social Worker Emilee Fetters, who provided an update on the program created to respond to non-criminal calls involving mental health, housing instability, and related issues. The role is designed to connect residents with services while reducing the need for a police-only response.

Rockwell Building Redevelopment

Michigan Community Capital shared an update on its plans for the Lofts at the Rockwell redevelopment. The project calls for a roughly $20 million investment to create 50 middle-income apartments using historic tax credits and energy-efficient systems, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

Residents Press for Crosswalk Safety

Two Chelsea residents asked council to consider adding a crosswalk on Old U.S. 12 at Pierce Lake Village and to revisit local traffic ordinances related to stopping for pedestrians.

Council Leadership and Committee Appointments

With the seating of new and returning council members, several positions were filled:

Tony Iannelli was appointed mayor pro tem, the council member who steps in when the mayor is absent.

was appointed mayor pro tem, the council member who steps in when the mayor is absent. Michael Happy and Hunter Causie were appointed to the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative which coordinates efforts among the city, schools, and recreation partners.

and were appointed to the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative which coordinates efforts among the city, schools, and recreation partners. Howard Merkel and Michelle Tuplin were reappointed to the Downtown Development Authority through 2028.

and were reappointed to the Downtown Development Authority through 2028. Tom Higgins was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission using ranked-choice voting.

was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission using ranked-choice voting. Jenna Copenhaver was appointed to the Human Rights Commission.

Interim Finance Director Contract

Council approved a service contract with Tracy Watkins to serve as interim finance director and treasurer while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

Freer Road Project Moves Forward

Council adopted a resolution approving an MDOT contract for resurfacing Freer Road from Dexter-Chelsea Road to the high school entrance. The project will use federal transportation funds covering up to $385,000 of the $601,525 cost, with construction planned for summer 2026 to avoid the school year.

New Bus Stop Signs Approved

Council approved a resolution allowing WAVE transit to install official bus stop signs in public rights-of-way by designating WAVE as an authorized public agency under city ordinance.

More details can be found in the meeting packet and council video located on the city’s website.

Photo: The Rockwell Building is located on the corner of Railroad and East streets and is part of Chelsea’s Clocktower complex. Image: Google Streetview