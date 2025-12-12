Chelsea Council Approves MDOT Contract for Freer Rd, CHS Work

Chelsea City Council unanimously approved a contract with MDOT for work on Freer Rd., scheduled to take place during the 2026 summer. The road was submitted for federal funding in 2021.

“Originally we planned to try to do from Dexter-Chelsea all the way to Trinkley,” Public Works Superintendent Derik Bollinger said. “Due to the cost of that, we shrunk that down. Now it is a two inch asphalt mill resurface project from Dexter-Chelsea to the high school entrance. With that would be any necessary ADA ramp upgrades, some minor curb work, and also some small utility work. No large scale utility project is planned.”

The city of Chelsea applied for funding through the Washtenaw Area Transportation Study (WATS), which caps funds at $385,000. Additional funds, currently estimated at $216,525, would be provided by the city.

“Any overage would be the responsibility of the city of Chelsea,” Bollinger said.

To minimize traffic disturbances, the work is currently planned for June through August of 2026 when school is not in session.

The contract was passed unanimously by Council.