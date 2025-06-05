June 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

ChelseaGovernment

Chelsea Council Continues Exploring Affordable Housing Options

affordable housing, affordable housing Chelsea, Chelsea City Council

At Chelsea City Council’s June 2 meeting, council members approved putting city-owned property on Old Manchester Rd up for sale with the intent of creating affordable housing for Chelsea residents at the location.

“The city of Chelsea has identified attainable housing as one of its top priorities,” the June 2 meeting agenda says. “The City desires a development on this site to serve a housing need at household income levels that aren’t currently being met within the city.”

The agenda went on to specify that the housing units built and provided on this property are intended to be affordable for those making between 30-120% of the area median income (AMI). Chelsea’s AMI as of 2023 is $68,903.

“To support the creation of truly affordable housing, the city is open to negotiating a significantly reduced land cost for proposals that strongly align with community housing goals and demonstrate long-term affordability,” the agenda says.

Aerial view of the property. Photo: Chelsea City Council June 2 packet

The 1155 Old Manchester Rd property, located across from the Chelsea fairgrounds, was appraised at $231,000 and is now for sale to interested developers.

Latest articles

Chelsea Council Continues Exploring Affordable Housing Options

STN Staff

University of Michigan Students Spark Astronomy Interest at Saline Senior Center

Sue Kelch

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News