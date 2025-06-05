Chelsea Council Continues Exploring Affordable Housing Options

At Chelsea City Council’s June 2 meeting, council members approved putting city-owned property on Old Manchester Rd up for sale with the intent of creating affordable housing for Chelsea residents at the location.

“The city of Chelsea has identified attainable housing as one of its top priorities,” the June 2 meeting agenda says. “The City desires a development on this site to serve a housing need at household income levels that aren’t currently being met within the city.”

The agenda went on to specify that the housing units built and provided on this property are intended to be affordable for those making between 30-120% of the area median income (AMI). Chelsea’s AMI as of 2023 is $68,903.

“To support the creation of truly affordable housing, the city is open to negotiating a significantly reduced land cost for proposals that strongly align with community housing goals and demonstrate long-term affordability,” the agenda says.

Aerial view of the property. Photo: Chelsea City Council June 2 packet

The 1155 Old Manchester Rd property, located across from the Chelsea fairgrounds, was appraised at $231,000 and is now for sale to interested developers.