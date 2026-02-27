Chelsea Council Discusses Potential ICE Ordinance

Photo: CHS students walked out of classes to protest increased ICE activity across the nation. Photo by Heather Finch

Chelsea City Council discussed an ordinance requiring Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers to make themselves clearly identifiable when engaging in legal activity in the city of Chelsea at the Feb. 23 meeting. According to City Attorney Mariah Fink, the possible ordinance was inspired by a similar one passed by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

“I was asked to amend their document to more appropriately fit the city of Chelsea,” she said.

Both Fink and Mayor Kate Henson emphasized that this ordinance will not interfere with legitimate, legally-backed activity.

“This is designed so that if ICE is legally authorized to be in the city and in the city buildings, this would not prevent that in any way,” Fink said. “This is really, in part, about the concern that has been expressed from other communities, and I believe some people in Chelsea also, with the face coverings, that there are reports that ICE officers are not appropriately identifying themselves.”

The ordinance would also not prevent ICE officers from entering public areas of city buildings, but would restrict activity in non-public areas without the issuing of a judicial warrant. As it is currently drafted, there is not a specific authority responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

“We’re making a statement that the expectation in the city of Chelsea is that if ICE officers are coming into city buildings and on city property, they are properly identifying themselves, and they have the proper legal authority to do the enforcement action that they’re proposing,” Fink said.

A Chelsea High School student who helped organize the recent walkout in opposition to ICE activity across the nation spoke in support of the ordinance during public comment.

“We may be young, but we are continually upset by the pervasive violence and law breaking behavior enacted by ICE agents, and the overwhelming fear and distrust they leave in their wake,” she said. “[…] We’ve come such a long way in battle through so many prejudices to try and make the United States a country we claim to be, and we fully support the proposed resolution to ensure ICE officers cannot conceal their identity or utilize city buildings unless they have a warrant to do so, anything to minimize the fear brought about by their presence.”

The item was for discussion only. No action was taken, though councilmember Sam Angus recommended making the language of the ordinance more concise than it currently is.