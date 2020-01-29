Synopsis
CITY OF CHELSEA
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
Monday, January 6, 2020
311 S. Main St.
Chelsea, MI 48118
Call to Order
Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:01pm.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States
Approval of Consent Agenda
Meeting minutes of the December 16, 2019 regular meeting
Approval of Bills
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Iannelli to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approval of Regular Agenda
MOVED Catherman SECONDED Wiseley to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Public Comments
Presentation – none
Public Hearing – none
Council Business
DDA Appointments
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to appoint Tammy Lehman to the DDA Board for the term ending December 31, 2020. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Iannelli to appoint Ron Livengood to the DDA Board for the term ending December 31, 2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MOVED Catherman SECONDED Feeney to appoint Christine ‘Kate’ Mehuron to the ZBA Board for the term ending September 30, 2022. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Chelsea District Library Trustee Appointment
MOVED Catherman SECONDED Iannelli to appoint Anne Merkel as Chelsea District Library Trustee for the four-year term ending December 31, 2024. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Well #7 Cleaning and Pump Replacement
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Wiseley to approve Quote #1 from Northern Pump and Well for $24,913.00. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 Second Reading
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to accept the Second Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Boards, Committees, Commissions Council Assignments
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Catherman to adopt the liaison assignments as stated. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Set Annual Visioning Session – February 12th, 2020
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to set the visioning session for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Chelsea Depot. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Letter Regarding RTA to Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to authorize Chelsea, Mayor Johnson to write a letter on behalf of council to the County Board of Commissioners stating the Council’s desire to:
Be actively included in the transit discussion,
To share data regarding transportation and population, and
To offer to host a public meeting where County Commissioners can hear from residents.
All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Staff Reports
Council Reports
Adjournment
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Catherman to adjourn at 8:04 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approved: January 21, 2020
This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org
Respectfully submitted,
Laura Kaiser, City Clerk