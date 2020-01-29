Advertisement





CITY OF CHELSEA

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Monday, January 6, 2020

311 S. Main St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

Call to Order

Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:01pm.

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States

Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting minutes of the December 16, 2019 regular meeting

Approval of Bills

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Iannelli to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approval of Regular Agenda

MOVED Catherman SECONDED Wiseley to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.

Public Comments

Presentation – none

Public Hearing – none

Council Business

DDA Appointments

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to appoint Tammy Lehman to the DDA Board for the term ending December 31, 2020. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Iannelli to appoint Ron Livengood to the DDA Board for the term ending December 31, 2023. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

ZBA Appointment

MOVED Catherman SECONDED Feeney to appoint Christine ‘Kate’ Mehuron to the ZBA Board for the term ending September 30, 2022. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Chelsea District Library Trustee Appointment

MOVED Catherman SECONDED Iannelli to appoint Anne Merkel as Chelsea District Library Trustee for the four-year term ending December 31, 2024. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Well #7 Cleaning and Pump Replacement

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Wiseley to approve Quote #1 from Northern Pump and Well for $24,913.00. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 Second Reading

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to accept the Second Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Boards, Committees, Commissions Council Assignments

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Catherman to adopt the liaison assignments as stated. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Set Annual Visioning Session – February 12th, 2020

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Iannelli to set the visioning session for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Chelsea Depot. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Letter Regarding RTA to Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to authorize Chelsea, Mayor Johnson to write a letter on behalf of council to the County Board of Commissioners stating the Council’s desire to:

Be actively included in the transit discussion,

To share data regarding transportation and population, and

To offer to host a public meeting where County Commissioners can hear from residents.

All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Staff Reports

Council Reports

Adjournment

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Catherman to adjourn at 8:04 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approved: January 21, 2020

This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org

Respectfully submitted,

Laura Kaiser, City Clerk