Synopsis
CITY OF CHELSEA
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
Monday, December 16, 2019
311 S. Main St.
Chelsea, MI 48118
Call to Order
Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.
Approval of Consent Agenda
Meeting minutes of the November 18, 2019 regular meeting
Approval of Bills
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approval of Regular Agenda
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Public Comments
Presentation – none
Public Hearing
Commercial Rehab Abatement Exemption Certificate for the Rockwell Building
Council Business
Resolution to Approve Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate on Parcel 06-06-12-111-007
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Feeney to adopt the resolution to approve a Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate Application for Parcel 06-06-12-111-007 pursuant to PA 210 of 2005, as amended. Roll Call Vote. 6 Ayes, 1 Abstain (Wiseley). Motion Carried.
Human Rights Commission (HRC) Request for Resolution
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Catherman to adopt the Resolution Supporting the Passage of H.R. 5 Equality Act. Roll Call Vote. 3 Ayes, 4 Nays (Albertson, Feeney, Wiseley, Johnson). Motion NOT Carried.
Planning Commission Bylaws
MOVED Iannelli SECONDED Wiseley to accept the proposed bylaws for the Planning Commission with a FRIENDLY AMENDMENT by Albertson who offered to edit for syntax (not content). All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 First Reading
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Catherman to accept the First Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to place Second Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 on the council agenda for January 6, 2020 for second reading and adoption. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Zoning Ordinance RFP
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to approve the proposed Zoning Ordinance RFP. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Wolf Property Discussion
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to set a work session to discuss the Wolf Property for 6:00pm on January 6th, 2020 prior to the council meeting. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Resolution Regarding MDOT State Trunkline Maintenance Contract
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to adopt the Municipal Resolution Regarding Michigan Department of Transportation State Trunkline Maintenance Contract. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
OPEB Actuarial Service Quote
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to approve the CBIZ proposal to complete the required OPEB actuarial analysis for the 2019-2020 fiscal year for $6,500. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Staff Reports
Council Reports
Adjournment
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Pacheco to adjourn at 8:04 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approved: January 6, 2020
This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org
Respectfully submitted,
Laura Kaiser, City Clerk