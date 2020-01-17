Advertisement





Synopsis

CITY OF CHELSEA

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Monday, December 16, 2019

311 S. Main St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

Call to Order

Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States

Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting minutes of the November 18, 2019 regular meeting

Approval of Bills

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approval of Regular Agenda

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.

Public Comments

Presentation – none

Public Hearing

Commercial Rehab Abatement Exemption Certificate for the Rockwell Building

Council Business

Resolution to Approve Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate on Parcel 06-06-12-111-007

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Feeney to adopt the resolution to approve a Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate Application for Parcel 06-06-12-111-007 pursuant to PA 210 of 2005, as amended. Roll Call Vote. 6 Ayes, 1 Abstain (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Human Rights Commission (HRC) Request for Resolution

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Catherman to adopt the Resolution Supporting the Passage of H.R. 5 Equality Act. Roll Call Vote. 3 Ayes, 4 Nays (Albertson, Feeney, Wiseley, Johnson). Motion NOT Carried.

Planning Commission Bylaws

MOVED Iannelli SECONDED Wiseley to accept the proposed bylaws for the Planning Commission with a FRIENDLY AMENDMENT by Albertson who offered to edit for syntax (not content). All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 First Reading

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Catherman to accept the First Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Pacheco to place Second Reading of Ordinance No. 166-2019-22 on the council agenda for January 6, 2020 for second reading and adoption. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Zoning Ordinance RFP

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to approve the proposed Zoning Ordinance RFP. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Wolf Property Discussion

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to set a work session to discuss the Wolf Property for 6:00pm on January 6th, 2020 prior to the council meeting. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Resolution Regarding MDOT State Trunkline Maintenance Contract

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to adopt the Municipal Resolution Regarding Michigan Department of Transportation State Trunkline Maintenance Contract. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

OPEB Actuarial Service Quote

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to approve the CBIZ proposal to complete the required OPEB actuarial analysis for the 2019-2020 fiscal year for $6,500. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Staff Reports

Council Reports

Adjournment

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Pacheco to adjourn at 8:04 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approved: January 6, 2020

Respectfully submitted,

Laura Kaiser, City Clerk