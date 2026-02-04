Chelsea Council Member Hosts Prospective Senate Candidate Town Hall

Chelsea council member Tony Iannelli hosted a meet and greet town hall for prospective Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at the Chelsea train depot on Feb. 2.

“There are several council members and mayors across the state who are endorsing him, so I reached out to the campaign to offer my endorsement,” Iannelli said. “They asked about hosting an event. I suggested the location.”

Iannelli referenced El-Sayed’s support of stopping the American financial backing of Israel and his criticism of data centers as a few of his reasons for backing the campaign. Iannelli introduced him by highlighting his promise to remain funded by people directly, not corporations.

“One of the reasons I’m supporting Abdul is his principle of getting money out of politics,” Iannelli said. “It inspires me because it’s people-powered. It’s funded by small donations from all kinds of people all across the state, not corporations, not AIPAC, not any other PACs that are out there.”

As a doctor and a public health official, much of El-Sayed’s campaign and talking points have been focused on accessible healthcare and improvements to everyday Americans’ quality of life.

“In all seriousness, it just shouldn’t be this hard,” El-Sayed said. “It shouldn’t be this hard to take a big, deep breath of air and know that that is serving your body rather than taking life away. Shouldn’t be this hard to drink clean water. Shouldn’t be this hard to work the same job tomorrow that you worked yesterday. Shouldn’t be this hard to send your kid to a dentist or to see a doctor. It shouldn’t be this hard to walk in your community without worrying whether or not an arm of the federal government is going to disappear one of your neighbors.”

The town hall was attended by nearly 100 local residents who were able to ask questions about issues they felt were important locally in Michigan. El-Sayed is currently collecting signatures to be nominated for the 2026 Senate race.