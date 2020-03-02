Advertisement





Synopsis

CITY OF CHELSEA

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Monday, February 3, 2020

311 S. Main St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

Call to Order

Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States

Approval of Consent Agenda

Meeting minutes of the January 21, 2020 regular meeting

Approval of Bills

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Iannelli to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approval of Regular Agenda

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.

Public Comments

Presentation – none

Public Hearing – none

Council Business

Establish Community Center Task Force

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to create the Community Center Task Force as stated. 5 Ayes, 2 Nays (Pacheco, Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Human Rights Commission Appointments

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to appoint Susan Morrel-Samuels to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2022. A FRIENDLY AMENDMENT by Albertson to change the term to 2/1/2023 was not accepted by Feeney. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Feeney to appoint Rev. Eric Stricklin to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2023. 6 Ayes, 1 Nay (Wiseley). Motion Carried.

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to appoint Debbie Osborne to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2023. 5 Ayes, 2 Nays (Catherman, Wiseley). Motion Carried.

Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA): Building Lease

MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to approve the building lease with CAFA for the City Fire Station, 200 W. Middle Street. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Redevelopment Ready Communities Baseline Report

MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to adopt the resolution to proceed with the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with one edit; change the word ‘village’ to ‘city’ in the 5th paragraph. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Staff Reports

Council Reports

Adjournment

MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to adjourn at 8:02 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.

Approved: February 18, 2020

This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org

Respectfully submitted, Laura Kaiser, City Clerk