Synopsis
CITY OF CHELSEA
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
Monday, February 3, 2020
311 S. Main St.
Chelsea, MI 48118
Call to Order
Mayor Johnson called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States
Approval of Consent Agenda
Meeting minutes of the January 21, 2020 regular meeting
Approval of Bills
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Iannelli to approve the consent agenda. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approval of Regular Agenda
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to approve the regular agenda. All Ayes. Motion carried.
Public Comments
Presentation – none
Public Hearing – none
Council Business
Establish Community Center Task Force
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to create the Community Center Task Force as stated. 5 Ayes, 2 Nays (Pacheco, Wiseley). Motion Carried.
Human Rights Commission Appointments
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Catherman to appoint Susan Morrel-Samuels to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2022. A FRIENDLY AMENDMENT by Albertson to change the term to 2/1/2023 was not accepted by Feeney. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MOVED Pacheco SECONDED Feeney to appoint Rev. Eric Stricklin to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2023. 6 Ayes, 1 Nay (Wiseley). Motion Carried.
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Feeney to appoint Debbie Osborne to the Human Rights Commission for the term ending 2/1/2023. 5 Ayes, 2 Nays (Catherman, Wiseley). Motion Carried.
Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA): Building Lease
MOVED Albertson SECONDED Wiseley to approve the building lease with CAFA for the City Fire Station, 200 W. Middle Street. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Redevelopment Ready Communities Baseline Report
MOVED Feeney SECONDED Albertson to adopt the resolution to proceed with the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with one edit; change the word ‘village’ to ‘city’ in the 5th paragraph. Roll Call Vote. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Staff Reports
Council Reports
Adjournment
MOVED Wiseley SECONDED Feeney to adjourn at 8:02 pm. All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Approved: February 18, 2020
This is only a synopsis of the Regular City Council Meeting. The minutes in their entirety may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office at 305 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI or online at www.city-chelsea.org
Respectfully submitted, Laura Kaiser, City Clerk