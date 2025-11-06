Chelsea Council Passes Human Rights Ordinance Amendment

Amendments to Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission’s (HRC) establishing ordinance were passed at the city council’s Nov. 3 meeting. The changes include minor adjustments to language in section 33-8 and 33-9, which describe the purpose and abilities of the HRC and were worked on in part by City Attorney Mariah Fink.

“A lot of the thanks needs to go to the previous members who have left,” HRC Chair Mary Keaton said. “They really helped guide us before their terms were done, and also Ms. Fink was obviously the guide for this. The changes are modest, but I think they will help very much.”

The intention of the HRC is to handle discrimination concerns in the city and promote equitable solutions to issues arising in Chelsea. The new amendments allow the HRC more freedom in handling complaints from residents.

“I would just like to say that I appreciate you taking the time to review and find something that works for you guys,” council member and now-Mayor Kate Henson said at the meeting. “Since you’ve been doing this for so long, it would be a disservice, I think, to the committee to continue to operate with bylaws that don’t fit.”

The amendments passed unanimously.