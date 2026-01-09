January 08, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Council Votes in New City Manager

Matt Rosentreter

Chelsea

Chelsea Council Votes in New City Manager

After interviewing three candidates for the position, Chelsea City Council voted to offer the role of City Manager to Elle Cole. This decision follows the departure of previous city manager Marty Colburn, who was placed on “administrative leave, not expected to return” on June 24, 2025, according to a statement released by council last year.

“The perception from citizens is there’s been a lot of turnover, change, things being tumultuous,” council member George Merkel said during the interview process. “And having a city manager that can come in and be a calming, stabilizing force in the city is a really important thing, I think, especially functionally, but also just as a community perception that people know that they’re being taken care of.”

The interviews, which lasted an hour each and were conducted during a special council meeting on Jan. 8, were followed by a brief discussion period before voting. During Elle Cole’s time with council, she emphasized that the city had many strengths that she had been witness to during her tour of the town and its offices.

“Even if something might not be in their job description, it was very clear to me, and not just in the department meeting, but every place that I went today, every single employee talked about pitching in and helping out wherever they could,” Cole said. “And it really resonated with me, because the way I see my leadership is making sure every day, everywhere I go, I’m adding value, and I think that’s how your team operates here. And on top of it, they’re just incredibly competent and a great group to be with.”

After the interviews concluded, several council members Keaton, Merkel and Mayor Kate Henson stated their support for Cole.

“She’s got relationships in the county that gives her a head start, but she also has a lot of experience with HR, IT and finance, which are three items that right now we’re lacking,” Keaton said.

Votes were cast anonymously, and Elle Cole was announced as the lead candidate once they were counted. Council unanimously passed a motion to extend Cole a conditional job offer, dependent on a routine background check.

Chelsea City Council, Chelsea City Council meeting, Chelsea city manager

Latest articles

Chelsea Council Votes in New City Manager

Matt Rosentreter

Lodi Twp: Notice of Public Hearing 2/24/26

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com