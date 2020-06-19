Advertisement

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

Rick Catherman | Photo: Chelsea Schools

Chelsea City Councilmember Rick Catherman will be officially retiring from teaching effective July 1, 2020. He also submitted his resignation to the council at its June 15, 2020 meeting.

Councilmember Catherman came to the decision to retire late last February and explained to the council, “After 30 years in the profession, the last 20 years here in Chelsea, my family has made that decision. The reason for my resignation is that we will be moving away from Chelsea and actually back to South Haven where we lived just prior to coming to Chelsea.”

Catherman’s resignation took effect the next day, Tuesday, June 16. The City Council will begin the process of filling his seat.

Advertisement

“I did want to thank all the council members, City Manager Hanifan, Mayor Johnson, and all of the staff for the support that I’ve received from you during my tenure on council,” said Catherman. “I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve grown to appreciate the work that everyone does – a lot more so being a part of the council.”

“In general, I want to thank the citizens for allowing me to serve in this capacity,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed it greatly … I wish the council all the best as you continue to create opportunities for the citizens of this city to improve their quality of life.”

“On behalf of the council and the city, I want to thank you for your service,” said Mayor Johnson. “I applaud you for the commitment that you’ve made to learn, but also how strongly you feel about your community and your commitment to the residents here. So thank you very much for your years of service and we wish you the very best as you go forward in this next chapter of your life.”