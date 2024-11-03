Chelsea Cross Country Runs Hard at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea cross country teams took part in the D2 state finals at MIS Saturday and the boys came home 21st and the girls 22nd.

The boys kept their streak alive of twenty-three straight years of qualifying for the finals with a second-place finish at regionals last week.

Chelsea finished with 492 points in the race, won by Allendale with 78.

Henry Fredenberg set a new PR of 16:37.7 to lead the Bulldogs with a 91st place finish.

Wyeth Angus finished 135th with a PR of 16:59.8, while Linus Helzerman ran a season best time of 17:18.2 to place 158th.

Owen Thorburn was 174th in 17:28.2 and Dylan Hodges 184th in 17:33.7. Sam Clifton placed 192nd in 17:40.4 and Leo Alafita 226th in 18:11.6.

Natalia DeMea led the girls with a 55th place finish in a season best time of 19:22.4. She finishes her Chelsea career third on the all-time list for the Bulldogs.

Samantha Bieber finished with a season best time of 20:03.8 and placed 102nd, while Lauren Thompson was 141st with a season best time of 20:33.8.

Zora Ziolkowski finished at 21:00.9 to place 175th, Christina Roberts 245th in 22:51.2, Josie Jackson 252nd in 23:34, and Mireille Hunter 256th in 23:37.9.