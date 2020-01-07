Advertisement





The Chelsea/Dexter rivalry is now going head-to-head for a good cause as the boys and girls basketball teams are holding a Play for the Purpose Food Drive Challenge Friday, January 31.

The food drive will take part during the boys and girls Chelsea/Dexter basketball doubleheader at Dexter High School.

Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food donations and place them on the tables designated for each school.

Players from the boys and girls teams will be decorating their tables and promoting the challenge in each community.

There will be an official weigh in at halftime of the boys varsity game and a traveling trophy made for the event will go to the winning school.

The teams will then deliver the collected food Faith in Action Food Bank following the challenge.

For more information, contact Kevin Pnacek at 517-414-2737 or kevin.pnacek@baker.edu