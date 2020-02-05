Advertisement





The Chelsea and Dexter boys basketball teams along with the girls teams collected over 1100 pounds of food at the Play for a Purpose game between the two schools Friday, January 31.

The Chelsea and Dexter boys’ and girls’ basketball team held their first Annual Play For A Purpose Food Drive Challenge at the doubleheader between the rivals Friday, January 31.

The teams decorated tables that were set up at the varsity doubleheader at Dexter Friday night and the winning team would take home the trophy to keep for a year. They also wore t-shirts commemorating the event.

The Dexter girls basketball team took part in the Playing For A Purpose game against rival Chelsea Friday night.

The teams raised over 1100 pounds of food that was delivered to Faith in Action by members of the teams this past weekend.

Members of the basketball teams load up over 1100 pounds of food for Faith in Action. Photo provided by Kevin Pnacek

Dexter won the challenge with the most food collected between the two schools and got to take the trophy home.

