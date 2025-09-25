September 25, 2025

Chelsea District Library Honored with $5,000 Donation

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Photo credit: MC Creative Design & Photography

On Thursday, September 18, Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) hosted the fourth annual Ann Feeney Service Award celebration, where the 2024 Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce honorees designated a Chelsea charity to receive a CCF grant.  Chelsea District Library (CDL) was selected by Nonprofit Business of the Year award-winner, The Purple Rose Theatre Company, as the recipient of a very generous $5,000 grant. Director of Donor Engagement Robert Caplis presented the grant to CDL staff and board members at the event.

“In the spirit of Anne Feeney’s generosity, I felt that it was important for the theatre to support another non-profit that enriches our community,” said Caplis. “The Chelsea District Library has been a long-standing partner, and they help us develop new stories for our stage.”

Chelsea District Library and The Purple Rose Theatre Company have partnered since 2008 to provide public readings of upcoming plays. These readings allow the actors and playwrights to fine tune details before bringing the plays to the stage and give the audience a glimpse into the process as well as a sneak peek at what is coming to the theatre.

Director Lori Coryell reflects, “We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with The Purple Rose Theatre Company as we work together to ensure accessibility to the arts as a form of storytelling, community, and creativity. This donation will help facilitate world class programming at the library in the coming year.”

