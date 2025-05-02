Chelsea District Library Announces 2025 Summer Reading Details

Chelsea Library will start its annual program with a Summer Reading Program Kickoff event on the library lawn June 6 from 12 – 2pm.

The program seeks to encourage reading across all ages, and toddlers through adults are able to join and begin logging their hours and/or books read. The theme this year will be: Color Our World.

Participants may sign up online through the Chelsea District Library’s website and may pick up their logs and further information at the kickoff event. The Summer Reading Program offers weekly activities at CDL to encourage kids to participate in the program and read independently. Readers will also have the chance to enter into a prize drawing at the end of the summer and a winners will be selected from each of the following categories:

Youth Grand Prizes: The chance to win tickets to Rolling Hills Water Park, an Adventure Prize Pack, tickets to LEGOland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium, a Nature Art Prize Pack, a horse-riding experience at Collected Treasures Farm and more

Teen Grand Prizes: Read for a chance to win an International Snacks Pack, a Teen Adventure Prize Pack, a Dungeons & Dragons Prize Pack, climbing lessons at Planet Rock and a $100 Target gift card

Adult Grand Prizes: Choose from the following Chelsea-area businesses to win a gift card to Agricole, Cleary’s, Common Grill, Grateful Crow, Garden Mill or Washtenaw County Parks

The Summer Reading Program will last from June 6 – July 23.