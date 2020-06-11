Advertisement

| 2 min | from Chelsea District Library |

Out of the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has arisen great creativity, community spirit, and generosity. As the library prepared to close its doors, the mission became to answer the question “How can we help you?” To that end, we have hosted virtual programs, increased our digital collection, suspended all library fines, made community outreach efforts, and planned for the day the library could reopen.

Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-110 allows libraries to begin reopening. The planned stages of reopening are all guided by maintaining the health and safety of our community and staff members as our top priority. These stages were developed in a deliberate, thoughtful process, done in coordination with MI Safe Start and guided by advice and guidelines from the American Library Association, the Library of Michigan, and the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Chelsea District Library is thrilled to announce that the “Curbside CDL” stage of reopening will begin on Monday, Jun.15. Hours will be Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm, and Saturdays from 10am–3pm. Items can be put on hold (please limit to 15 items/family) through the online card catalog or by calling a reference librarian at 734-475-8732 x.219. Patrons will be notified when their holds are ready and can call 734-475-8732 x.0 to schedule a time to pick them up. In order to best protect the health of our community, returned items will be set aside for up to 72 hours before they are discharged from your account and placed back on shelves.

Advertisement

The vestibule book & media drops will also open on the 15th. We are pleased to announce that while the library was closed, the Board of Directors voted to adopt a fine-free lending model. This means there will no longer be any overdue fines on most materials like print and audiobooks, music, movies, and more. Be sure to still return your materials, as lost or damaged items will accrue fees. The move to fine free corresponds with the library’s Strategic Plan 2020-22’s commitment to facilitating access by removing barriers to library services and resources.

The staff at CDL looks forward to our safe return to serving the Chelsea community. We have missed our Friends, volunteers, and visitors. In response to the required building closure, we believe that we have made lasting changes that will benefit our library users. From online library card applications, to well-attended virtual events, fine-free lending, and an improved digital collection, our team will continue to work creatively to engage, inspire, and equip the Chelsea community. Please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org frequently to remain updated on currently available library services.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 15,010 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.