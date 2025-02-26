Chelsea District Library Brings Award-Winning Authors to Chelsea Classrooms and Community

Katie Hepler

In what has become a beloved local tradition, Chelsea District Library is celebrating March is Reading Month by presenting a lineup of celebrated authors at its 16th annual Authors in Chelsea event. The program, designed to inspire Chelsea School District students as readers and writers by bringing them face-to-face with some of their favorite authors, will take place over two days on March 11 and 12.

Authors in Chelsea hosts award-winning authors that are engaging for children and educators alike. The aim is to encourage students to appreciate the art and craft of writing as they enjoy literature and to explore the “power of writing” in their own creative writing pursuits.

“I can’t overstate the impact that giving our students direct access to these amazing authors has on them,” said Katie Spisich, Principal of South Meadows Elementary School. “There is something so powerful about them hearing firsthand how a writer translates their story idea onto the page and ultimately into a published work. From character development to setting and illustration, these conversations make books come alive for our young readers and writers!”

In its 16-year history, the Authors in Chelsea program has brought nearly 40 authors to Chelsea to share their stories with Chelsea School District students and the greater community.

“I can’t think of a better alignment of the library’s mission to Engage, Inspire, and Equip than to connect Chelsea students with the authors of some of their favorite books,” said Lori Coryell, Chelsea District Library Director. “We are so grateful to be able to continue to offer this wonderful program to the community thanks to our partners at the Chelsea Education Foundation and the Friends of the Chelsea District Library.”

To prepare for the event, hundreds of books by the visiting authors were delivered to Chelsea School District buildings courtesy of a grant from the Chelsea Education Foundation.

Sarah Dillard, author of Blueberry Cake

Sarah Dillard will visit with students in first and second grades at North Creek Elementary School. Dillard is the accomplished author and illustrator of 12 amazing books for a variety of ages, including Blueberry Cake, which won a Gourmand Award (an award for outstanding books about food and cooking), and the popular Mouse Scouts and Extraordinary Warren series.

Karina Yan Glaser, author of The Vanderbeekers series

Karina Yan Glaser will visit with students in grades 3–5 at South Meadows Elementary School. Yan Glaser is the author of the New York Times bestselling series The Vanderbeekers, which features a family of five children and their parents living in a classic brownstone in Harlem. Her books have received numerous state book awards and have been included as Junior Library Guild selections, amongst many other distinctions.

Jennifer Nielsen, author of the Ascendance series

Jennifer Nielsen will visit with sixth grade classes at Beach Middle School. She has published more than 20 books in the historical fiction and fantasy genres. Beach students are excited to read The False Prince (the first book of the Ascendance series), and two of Jennifer’s historical fiction books, Resistance and Words on Fire.

In addition to their time in the classrooms, this year’s authors will be featured at An Evening with the Authors, which is open to the public and free of charge. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 11 at 6:30pm in the Washington Street Education Center Board Room located at 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear from all three nationally acclaimed authors, have a chance to ask questions, and purchase books to be signed (courtesy of Serendipity Books). Each author will speak for 15-20 minutes, followed by a Q&A session and book signing in the lobby. Arrive early for free books! The first 20 families to arrive will receive a coupon for a free book from Serendipity Books. A wide variety of titles by our visiting authors will be available to purchase, as well.

Authors in Chelsea is possible thanks to the Chelsea District Library, the Chelsea School District, the Chelsea Education Foundation, Serendipity Books, and the Friends of the Chelsea District Library.