| 1 min read | from Chelsea District Library |

Providing safe and welcoming spaces is fundamental to the mission of Chelsea District Library. With the emergence of COVID-19 in Michigan, Library administrators continue to monitor the recommendations of the CDC, the State of Michigan, and the Washtenaw County Health Department regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the use of public spaces and library programming. CDL is taking the following steps:

All programs and events are canceled through April 5.

The library will be closed until further notice effective Saturday, March 14.

Library administration and board is assessing this evolving health emergency.

Updates will be posted on www.chelseadistrictlibrary.org.

Effective immediately, all fines will be waived on overdue library materials. Can’t leave your house? Do not let library due dates be a source of stress. The drop boxes are available to return materials as your health and schedule allow. If you are sick, please do not return library materials.

Please know that these are not easy decisions for us to make. We are exploring ways to provide limited access to our community. The Library’s robust schedule of programs, services, and resources are important for community members of all ages. However, out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the best way that the Library can support the State’s efforts to discourage crowds during this challenging time.

