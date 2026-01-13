Chelsea District Library Launches New Event for Young Families

The endless needs of raising young children are rapid-fire. Just when you’ve got the hang of infant sleep schedules and tummy time, there’s buzz about preschool roundup, literacy skills, and those ever-growing tummies to fill. Chelsea District Library (CDL) is pleased to announce the launch of a new event, the Early Childhood Resource Fair, to connect parents and caregivers with the support they need for their children’s earliest years. On Saturday, Jan. 31 from 10:30am–12:30pm, meet with representatives from local area preschools, social services, therapists, and more in the McKune Room at CDL.

Whether you’re seeking childcare, support services like WIC, or checking out preschool options, there will be resources for all young families at the Fair. Organizations from Chelsea as well as various county services will be on hand. Meet informally with staff from daycares and preschools, therapist offices, food security organizations, and more. The following is a partial list of organizations who will be in attendance. Check chelseadistrictlibrary.org/resource-fair for the most up-to-date list.

The Astor

Chelsea Children’s Cooperative Preschool

Chelsea Community Preschool

Emilee Fetters, Chelsea Community Social Worker

Faith in Action

First Congregational Church Diaper Bank

KinderCare

Mudpies & Lullabies

Thriving Minds Family Services

WIC (Washtenaw County Health Dept.)

WISD Great Start Readiness Program and Head Start

“It can be hard to know what your family needs if you’re unaware of the opportunities for help,” says Jessica Zubik, Youth & Teen Librarian at CDL. “The main goals of the Early Childhood Resource Fair are to raise awareness of the many resources available for families with young children, and to help parents build community connections. Early childhood is a critical time for growth, learning, and development, and we are here to support you.”

Libraries, childhood, and community naturally go hand-in-hand. CDL sees hundreds of families at storytimes in the building and outreach events each month. Life is unpredictable and families often encounter illness, job loss, or housing and food insecurity when they are least prepared. Join us for the first annual Early Childhood Resource Fair to create community connections, understand services available, and decide what childcare and early education options are best for your family.