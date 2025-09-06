Chelsea District Library opens Working America Exhibit

By Virginia Krueger

Chelsea District Library (CDL) opened Working America on Sept. 5, 2025. In this photography exhibition, artist Sam Comen presents American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in valuable, skilled trades as icons of the American experience. The subjects share stories of economic independence and struggle, belonging and exclusion, faith and fear, and service to both community and family. The exhibition is open during library hours in the historic McKune Room now through Oct. 20.

The portraits and accompanying interviews explore the dignity of work, the intergenerational legacies of inherited skills, the learning of new skills to adapt to a new land of opportunity, and the relationship between a nation’s identity and the identities of the individuals who comprise that nation. Working America is a meditation on American belonging and American becoming.

“Young Ae Jung, Tailor” from the series Working America, 2018. Photo by Sam Comen.

“This exhibit is beautiful and thought-provoking, and the stories that accompany the photographs do a wonderful job contextualizing the lived experiences of the subjects,” said CDL Director Lori Coryell. “We hope that our patrons enjoy this exploration into the lives of these workers, who contribute in meaningful ways to the fabric of American society.”

Inspired by Working America, Chelsea District Library seeks to celebrate the spectrum of workers who contribute to our thriving community with Working Chelsea, a collection of photographs and quotes from the working people of Chelsea. Designed to highlight the breadth of jobs and skills in Chelsea, this series will feature workers in skilled trades, businesses, farming, and service industry positions. Photos will be displayed at Chelsea District Library and online Sep. 5–Oct. 20.