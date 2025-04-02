Chelsea District Library Responds to Executive Order

The order threatens federal funding, which could reduce services, staffing, and operations.

Photo: Chelsea District Library Facebook

On March 14, an executive order was issued to significantly reduce funding to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), raising concerns about potential impacts on local libraries and museums.

The Chelsea District Library made the following post to social media on April 1, 2025:

Library staff have received questions about the March 14 Executive Order reducing funding to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). We are disheartened by the perceived lack of value placed on library services with the IMLS funding cuts but want to assure you that our library is not yet affected.

As a district library, most of our funding comes from our local service district, and we plan to continue offering the high level of service and resources that our community expects. Cuts to IMLS funding may affect resources accessible through the Library of Michigan and the Michigan eLibrary (MeL). However, the full impact of these cuts has not yet been determined, so all MeL resources remain available. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.

If you wish to express the value you receive from MeL resources, consider contacting your state and federal representatives: Representative Kathy Schmaltz, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Elissa Slotkin, Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

We are grateful for our supportive local service district and remain committed to serving as a vibrant community hub—engaging, inspiring, and equipping our patrons through evolving services and resources.

The March 14 executive order is aimed at reducing the operations of several federal agencies, including the IMLS, to the minimum functions required by law. This action has significant implications for libraries and museums at the local level.​

Funding Reductions: The executive order significantly threatens federal funding from the IMLS, jeopardizing essential programs such as interlibrary loans, digital resources, staff training, and community services.

Service Disruptions: Local libraries and museums risk losing programs that provide free or discounted cultural and educational opportunities.

Staffing and Operations: With IMLS staff placed on administrative leave, communication and guidance to local libraries and museums have stalled, creating uncertainty about current and future grant statuses.

While local institutions like the Chelsea District Library primarily rely on local funding and remain unaffected so far, uncertainty remains about the broader implications of the federal funding cuts.