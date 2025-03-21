Chelsea District Library Welcomes Three Award-Winning Authors

Virginia Krueger

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is thrilled to announce the 17th Annual Midwest Literary Walk lineup featuring New York Times best-selling authors Shelby Van Pelt, Angie Kim, and Sarah Vowell. Each year, Midwest Literary Walk showcases award-winning authors from around the country at historic venues throughout downtown Chelsea. The authors will read from their works, share insights into their writing process, and be available for book signings. The Walk will take place from 11am–5pm on Saturday, April 12 and is open to the public without ticket costs or reservations.

Shelby Van Pelt

Shelby Van Pelt, author of the smash hit novel Remarkably Bright Creatures will kick off the Walk at 11am at Main Street Church (320 N. Main St.). This book was one of the most circulated titles at the library in 2024 and remains on the New York Times best-seller list. The Washington Post said, “Remarkably Bright Creatures [is] an ultimately feel-good but deceptively sensitive debut. . . . Memorable and tender.”

Grab a bite to eat, a cup of coffee, or shop the downtown stores on your way to our second visiting author, Angie Kim. Be sure to stop by the Library before 1pm to peruse the Friends of the Chelsea District Library’s monthly used book sale.

Angie Kim. Photo by Nina Subin

Kim is an Edgar Award-winning author of Happiness Falls and Miracle Creek. Edgar Allan Poe Awards are presented annually by The Mystery Writers of America honoring the best in mystery fiction, nonfiction and television. Publisher’s Weekly asserts that “Readers will be fascinated with how Kim bends the structure of a whodunit to serve a broader exploration of the dynamics of human relations and moved by her skill at wresting joy from tragedy.”

Kim will speak at First Congregational Church of Chelsea (121 E. Middle St.) at 1:30pm.

Sarah Vowell. Photo by Owen Brooker

Midwest Literary Walk concludes at 3:30pm at the Chelsea First United Methodist Church (128 Park St.) with a talk with historian, author, journalist, and voice actor Sarah Vowell. Vowell is a New York Times best-selling author of seven works of nonfiction focusing on American history and culture. Vowell voiced the teen superhero Violet Parr in Academy-Award winning The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Her book Lafayette in the Somewhat United States is described by Kirkus as, “an enlightening and entertaining blend of history and edged attitude.”

Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of local independent bookstore, Serendipity Books. Make sure to grab a Lit Walk brochure to enjoy discounts from local businesses between the author talks. Special thanks to our sponsors—the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Serendipity Books, and the Friends of Chelsea District Library—and to our local business partners: Agricole (10% off a café drink or Crust Bakery item), Dan’s Chelsea Burger (10% discount with brochure), Jet’s Pizza (15% discount with brochure), and K-Bueno (10% discount with brochure) for their support of the Midwest Literary Walk.