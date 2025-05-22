Chelsea Education Foundation Celebrates 35 Years of Impact, Launches $1 Million Endowment Campaign

On May 18, 2025, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) celebrated 35 years of support for students and educators in the Chelsea School District.

Since its founding, CEF has awarded over 1,130 scholarships to Chelsea School District graduating seniors and funded over 815 grants for teachers and community programs that benefit students from preschool through high school graduation and after.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we reflect with deep gratitude on the vision of our founding board and the continued support of our community,” Amy Forehand, President of the Chelsea Education Foundation, said. “Their legacy continues to inspire us as we look toward an even brighter future for Chelsea students and teachers.”

To honor its 35th anniversary, CEF is announcing the launch of a $1 million fundraising campaign to establish and grow the Chelsea Education Foundation Endowment Fund. This initiative will seek to ensure sustainable, long-term support for scholarships and grants that enrich educational experiences for generations to come.

Throughout the year, CEF will host events and campaigns under the theme “Honoring Our Legacy. Funding Their Future.” Community members, alumni, and supporters are invited to join in the celebration and be a part of this transformative effort.

More information is available at https://chelseaeducationfoundation.org.